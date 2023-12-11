When the temperature rises, our cravings for hot dishes like soups and casseroles take a back seat. Instead, it’s the season for salads like this delightful California Roll Orzo Pasta Salad. For more delectable salad and side dish options, check out some of our other summer favorites.

This Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe combines the best elements of summer: crunchy vegetables, savory seafood, and a dish best enjoyed chilled. It beautifully captures the deliciousness of California Rolls.

In a white bowl, slices of avocado and crab meat are harmoniously mixed with orzo pasta and garnished with white sesame seeds.

What’s a California Roll, you ask? For those not well-versed in sushi, let’s start with a brief introduction to this popular creation. Often referred to as the California maki, it’s a sushi roll typically comprising cucumber, crab, and avocado. While there are variations of this recipe, these are the core ingredients. What makes it distinct is that it’s an “inside out” roll, meaning the rice is on the outside, with seaweed and other fillings on the inside.

Some may argue that this is more of an “American sushi” than authentic Japanese cuisine. Nevertheless, California Rolls have found their place as a gateway to sushi for many. Do you enjoy California Rolls? They might be considered the more common option in the sushi world, but they’re undeniably delicious. I love indulging in them, along with some of the more daring sushi creations.

Now that we’ve discussed the California Roll, let’s delve into the California Roll Orzo Pasta Salad. This pasta salad aims to replicate the flavors of a California Roll. I opted for orzo pasta due to its resemblance to rice, and the dressing, with rice vinegar and sesame oil, brings it all together perfectly.

The best part? It’s incredibly simple to put together, making it a fantastic addition to your summer picnic spread.

Prepare for your backyard barbecue and other gatherings with California Roll Orzo Pasta Salad Recipes. We’d love to hear about your favorite summer foods and any comments you’d like to share!