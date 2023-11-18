Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Dressing

Introducing our Roasted Beet Salad, a delectable dish that combines the earthy richness of roasted beets with the creaminess of goat cheese, all drizzled with a luscious balsamic dressing. This salad is not only an ideal side dish but substantial enough to serve as a satisfying dinner. Pair it with a steaming bowl of New England Clam Chowder and a hearty slice of beer bread for a wholesome and delightful meal.

A captivating close-up photo showcases the vibrant Roasted Beet Salad, featuring cubed butternut squash, pecans, goat cheese, mixed greens, roasted beets, and a stream of balsamic vinegar cascading over the ingredients.

As I discussed recently while detailing the art of roasting beets, I’ve developed a profound fascination with this dark pink root vegetable, and it appears that many of you share the same sentiment. Soon after my beet revelation, I began receiving enthusiastic comments on social media from beet lovers extolling their virtues as a standalone ingredient.

However, I must emphasize that beets truly shine in this salad!

An overhead photograph provides a bird’s-eye view of the Roasted Beet Salad, showcasing its cubed butternut squash, pecans, goat cheese, mixed greens, and perfectly roasted beets.

Now, let me take you back to January when my brother embarked on a dietary journey, transitioning to a vegan lifestyle—or as he aptly puts it, “a whole foods plant-based diet: if your grandma wouldn’t recognize it, don’t eat it.” My brother has never been a health-conscious eater; I’ve witnessed him devour a rice krispies treat in two bites, chased down with a beer, even recently. Nonetheless, he raised a valid point about our family’s genetic predisposition to health issues. Our mother passed away in her early sixties from stage four cancer, and her sister succumbed to cancer just a few years before. Even our father, despite his lifelong commitment to daily exercise, needed a valve replacement. Moreover, there’s a significant history of cancer on his side of the family.

Reluctantly, I see his perspective. I’m not about to embrace a vegan diet anytime soon, and neither is this salad. Still, I can appreciate the wisdom in consuming only what our grandmothers would readily recognize.

Returning to our delicious salad, it boasts a medley of ingredients that come together harmoniously:

Ingredients:

Roasted Beets

Butternut Squash

Pecans

Goat Cheese

Mixed Greens

Balsamic Dressing

Now, let’s explore the straightforward process of assembling this Roasted Beet Salad:

Start with roasted beets. Roast them simultaneously with butternut squash, as they require approximately the same cooking time. The contrast between the deep crimson beets and the golden hue of butternut squash is visually striking. However, you can also opt for golden beets for a delightful variation. Cube a large butternut squash, season it with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and arrange it on a baking sheet alongside the beets, which should be wrapped in foil. If butternut squash isn’t your preference, roasted sweet potatoes make an excellent substitution. Goat cheese adds a delightful creaminess to the salad. You can crumble a log of goat cheese yourself, or save time by using pre-crumbled goat cheese. Pecans provide a delightful crunch to the salad, but you can easily switch them out for sunflower seeds, as I did in a previous salad. While crafting your homemade balsamic dressing is a breeze, don’t let that deter you from making this delightful salad. Pick up a bottle of balsamic dressing from the store for convenience and savor the flavors without hesitation.

A captivating close-up photo highlights the Roasted Beet Salad, featuring cubed butternut squash, pecans, goat cheese, mixed greens, roasted beets, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, tantalizingly enriching this sumptuous dish. Enjoy!