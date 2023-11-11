Winter Salad: A Delightful Seasonal Dish

This Winter Salad offers a harmonious blend of flavors that will keep you craving it throughout the new year. Recently, while rummaging through my refrigerator, I discovered some leftover kale from our Sausage and Kale Soup earlier in the week. It practically begged to be transformed into this delectable Winter Salad, making it the perfect accompaniment for your holiday dinner. I served it as a side dish alongside some upcoming Stuffed Pork Loin, and the pairing was impeccable.

But don’t limit this salad to the holiday season. It’s an ideal choice for January when many of us are reevaluating our dietary choices and seeking a healthier start to the year.

Ingredients for Winter Salad

Fresh kale

Pine nuts

Blue cheese crumbles

Sliced pear

Pomegranate seeds

Crispy leeks

Citrus dressing

Preparing the Kale

To prepare the kale, I used kitchen shears to trim away the thick stems and quickly cut the kale into bite-sized pieces. If you prefer a time-saving option, you can purchase pre-cut kale, but be vigilant for any remaining stems that may need to be removed. While many kale salad recipes suggest massaging the kale with olive oil and salt, I skipped this step and was entirely satisfied with the result. I devoured the salad all by myself.

Creating Crispy Leeks

Crispy leeks contribute a delightful smoky flavor to the salad. They are simple to prepare and can enhance various dishes, such as my Hummus Charcuterie Board. Here’s how to make them:

Trim off the root ends of the leeks. Slice the leek in half. Cut thin strips. Heat vegetable oil in a small frying pan. To check if it’s ready, add a single leek piece; it should start bubbling immediately. Fry the leeks in batches, removing them once they begin to lightly brown around the edges, and let them drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Substituting Dried Cranberries for Pomegranate Seeds

If you have difficulty finding fresh pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries make a suitable alternative. Although this salad is named “Winter Salad,” it can be enjoyed year-round, and dried cranberries work well for the summer and autumn seasons.

Alternative to Blue Cheese

While I love the flavor that blue cheese brings to this salad, it’s easy to accommodate guests with different tastes. Consider substituting it with shaved Parmesan, Feta, or Goat Cheese, as I did in my Brussel Sprout Salad.

Additional Holiday Side Dish Recommendations

If you’re planning a festive feast, here are some other delectable dishes that pair beautifully with this salad:

Roasted Green Beans

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Cranberry Orange Relish

If you decide to make this salad or any of my other side dishes, I’d love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment and share your experience!

This Winter Salad offers a medley of delightful flavors and is versatile enough to enjoy year-round. So, whether it’s a holiday gathering or a January reset, this salad is sure to please your palate and nourish your body.