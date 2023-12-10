The delightful Broccoli Cheddar Cauliflower Tator Tot Recipe

This delightful Broccoli Cheddar Cauliflower Tator Tot Recipe is a clever way to encourage your toddlers to embrace their veggies. These tots are not only scrumptious but also offer a sneaky method to incorporate more vegetables into your children’s diet. The process is straightforward, and you have the option to increase the recipe to create extra batches for freezing.

These tots pair perfectly with wholesome meatballs, sheet pan fajitas, or a slow cooker whole chicken – all three dinners that even the most selective eaters in my household enjoy. If you’re in need of another fantastic side dish, consider making my Broccoli Rice Casserole!

I’m thrilled to collaborate with Pamper’s Cruisers, which are available at Sam’s Club, to share this simple recipe and offer some tips on simplifying parenting. Thank you for supporting the brands that make Wine & Glue a reality.

With Piper now in the full-on THREENAGER phase (yes, it’s a real thing), I’ve been reflecting on how challenging it can be to parent toddlers and ensure they have everything they require. It’s an enormous undertaking! I’m sure many of you can relate. Parenting involves a multitude of decisions, and often, there are several viable choices, making the process even more complex.

We are always on the lookout for ways to make parenting (and life in general) more manageable. Sam’s Club and Pampers Cruisers are two of our favorites for these reasons. Did you know that you can shop directly through the Sam’s Club app? Or, if you prefer, you can completely bypass in-store shopping. The Sam’s Scan & Go app allows you to skip the checkout line by scanning items with your phone, loading your card, and paying through the mobile app. Additionally, Club Pickup enables you to place orders online, with everything waiting for you when you arrive at the club. You can get everything you need for your kids without even having to get them out of the car! How convenient! Pampers Cruisers are an ideal choice for active toddlers, who are constantly in motion, and they are designed to keep up with their active lifestyles.

Until October 31, you can enjoy an $8 discount on the purchase of two Pampers diapers or wipes items, along with free shipping or Club Pickup. No coupon is required, as the savings are automatically applied when checking out in-club, online, or through the Scan & Go app.

It can also be a challenge to ensure that these energetic youngsters receive their recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables. I firmly believe that children should have some vegetables on their plates at every meal, in their true form. We often serve cut-up peppers, baby carrots, and a minimal amount of roasted broccoli because that’s the extent of the vegetable battle I can handle. These Broccoli Cheddar Cauliflower Tator Tot Recipe offer a clever way to sneak in a bit more vegetable goodness.

These tots start with steamed broccoli and cauliflower, combined with eggs, bread crumbs, cheese, and seasonings, resulting in a tasty treat. Although they are simple to prepare, they require a bit of effort, making it well worth doubling or tripling the recipe and freezing some for later. You can place the uncooked tots on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and freeze them for about 20 minutes. Once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container and store them for up to a month. When you’re ready to enjoy them, allow them to thaw before baking in the oven.

Helpful Tips:

Ensure you squeeze out excess moisture after steaming the vegetables, but don’t worry too much; a little liquid actually helps hold them together better.

You can customize these tots by experimenting with different cheese varieties or spices to create unique flavors.

This recipe uses only a quarter of a head of broccoli and cauliflower, so it’s highly recommended to double or triple the recipe and roast the remaining vegetables to serve alongside.

Still looking for more culinary inspiration? Give these Homemade Spaghettios a try, and these Parmesan Chicken Nuggets seem perfect for little hands! Additionally, you’ll appreciate the way this Creamy Butternut Squash Mac N Cheese adds extra veggies to your child’s diet.

On a white plate, a small bowl of ketchup is surrounded by Broccoli Cheddar Cauliflower Tator Tot Recipe, with one of the tots being dipped into the ketchup.