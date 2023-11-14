If you’re looking for a quick and easy side dish that will turn even the staunchest Brussels sprouts critic into a fan, this Crispy Brussels Sprouts recipe is a game-changer. It’s perfect for a simple weeknight dinner or an elegant addition to your holiday feast.

Remember the roasted potato recipe I shared the other day, along with promises of more delightful side dishes? Well, here’s another one for you to savor: Parmesan Crispy Brussels Sprouts. This recipe is so straightforward that you could whip it up for Thanksgiving tomorrow, and your guests will think you planned it all along. Spoiler alert: This is my life strategy!

Perfectly Roasted Brussels Sprouts

If you’ve been avoiding Brussels sprouts, it’s probably because you haven’t experienced them prepared properly. This recipe highlights the magic of roasting, a method that caramelizes the vegetables, revealing their natural, delicious flavors. It’s similar to my Oven Roasted Asparagus; both recipes are a testament to the wonders of roasting.

What Makes This Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe Stand Out

This roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, inspired by America’s Test Kitchen with a few personal tweaks, is a stroke of genius. Here’s why it works so well:

The initial step involves adding water to the Brussels sprouts, creating a sealed environment that steams them to tenderness. Removing the foil allows them to crisp up beautifully. The high cooking temperature ensures a swift process. You can customize your toppings to suit your taste.

Preparing the Brussels Sprouts

To prepare Brussels sprouts for roasting, follow these simple steps:

Wash the sprouts and remove any brown, withered leaves. Trim the rough bottoms slightly. Cut any sprouts larger than 1/2 inch in half, leaving the smaller ones as they are.

After the quick cooking process, toss the roasted Brussels sprouts with sautéed garlic, red chili flakes, and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. What’s wonderful about this recipe is its versatility; you can add various toppings such as bacon or nuts, just be sure to cook or brown them while the Brussels sprouts are roasting.

Variations for Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Consider these delightful variations for your Brussels sprouts:

Feta cheese and toasted almonds

Bacon and pecans (everyone loves bacon with roasted Brussels sprouts)

Dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and goat cheese

Pairing Ideas

These crispy Brussels sprouts complement a variety of main dishes. Here are a few suggestions:

Try them alongside a succulent Top Round Roast Beef.

Balance out your meal with my Spaghetti Meat Sauce and these sprouts.

They also make a fantastic side with Baked Chicken Tenders.

Other Side Dishes to Elevate Your Meals

If you’re looking to expand your repertoire of delectable side dishes, here are some other options to consider:

My Roasted Honey Glazed Carrots are a holiday favorite.

The simplicity of Roasted Baby Potatoes is always a crowd-pleaser.

You can’t go wrong with the timeless classic, Cheese Potatoes.

If you decide to prepare any of these recipes, including our crispy Brussels sprouts, please leave a comment to let us know what you think. Your feedback is greatly appreciated. Wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration, dear friends!