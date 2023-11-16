Cucumber Tomato Salad – A Refreshing Summer Side Dish

This Cucumber Tomato Salad is a delightful summer side dish that’s perfect for picnics, parties, or alongside grilled chicken or ribs. It’s a breeze to prepare, using only a handful of simple ingredients, making it the ideal accompaniment to your summertime meals. This Cucumber Tomato Salad recipe promises a burst of freshness and deliciousness with every bite!

Balancing Nutrition and Taste

One aspect of parenthood I’m proud of is my ability to encourage my kids to embrace fresh fruits and vegetables. Our home is constantly stocked with sliced peppers, cucumbers, and carrots served with every meal. We also enjoy grapes and strawberries as snacks. I feel accomplished in promoting a healthy diet, but personally, I seek more exciting ways to incorporate these fresh ingredients into my meals. That’s where this delectable Cucumber and Tomato Salad comes in!

Quick and Simple Preparation

I love side dishes that can be effortlessly put together while the main course cooks. This salad certainly fits the bill with its simplicity. It’s a matter of combining a few key components to create a flavorful side dish that complements your main course.

Ingredients for Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomatoes : I opted for vine-ripened tomatoes, but cherry tomatoes work equally well.

Cucumbers : I used English cucumbers, but you can use the cucumbers you have on hand.

Red Onion : A portion of red onion provides a lovely touch, and you can add more if you’re a fan.

Dressing: Craft your dressing with homemade Italian Seasoning, quality olive oil, and a dash of red wine vinegar.

Steps to Prepare Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Begin by chopping the vegetables and placing them in a mixing bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and Italian seasoning. Gently toss the dressing with the veggies, and season with salt and pepper to your liking.

While I’ve provided specific measurements for this salad, don’t hesitate to get creative and adjust to your preferences. This salad offers plenty of room for personalization, which is part of what makes it so enjoyable.

Explore More Summer Side Dishes

If you’re on the lookout for more fantastic side dishes to satisfy your family’s summer cravings, consider trying out these options:

My Corn Salad, a perennial favorite.

The delightful Easy Beet Salad, showcasing the finest Farmer’s Market beets.

The mouthwatering Grilled Pineapple recipe, a real crowd-pleaser.

My children adored this simple side salad, and I hope yours will too. Feel free to give these straightforward dishes a shot and return to share your family’s feedback!

In a white bowl, you’ll discover a refreshing Cucumber Tomato Salad ready to elevate your meal experience.