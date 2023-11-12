Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower – A Tasty Side Dish

Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower has never been easier with this quick and customizable recipe that your family will adore. Whether you prefer a sprinkle of parmesan or a zesty touch of lemon, this dish can be tailored to your taste. It’s become a regular side dish in our household, especially when we’re enjoying pasta and Italian meatballs.

Encouraging Kids to Embrace Veggies

We’ve all heard that kids may need to try a food up to 10 times before they develop a liking for it. With that in mind, I’ve made it my mission to instill a love for vegetables in my children. My parents excelled in many ways, and I aspire to be half as great a mother as my mom was. One thing I’m particularly grateful for is their effort in nurturing my appreciation for a variety of foods, emphasizing a well-rounded diet that always included vegetables.

For years, I’ve been working on getting my kids to eat roasted broccoli. Well, let’s be honest, just to eat it! I serve it every time we have pasta and sausages, which is almost a weekly occurrence. We’ve reached a point where all the kids now eat it without any fuss, debate, or negotiation. Recently, I decided to expand their culinary horizons and introduced them to Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower. Their initial reaction was as if I had offered them fried grasshoppers instead of broccoli. However, to my surprise, they all gave it a try and unanimously declared that they liked it even more than the plain broccoli.

This Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower is incredibly easy to prepare, and you can customize it to suit your taste or keep it simple, especially for the kids.

How to Make Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Begin by cutting the broccoli and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces. I remove the broccoli stems, which my kids don’t prefer, and enjoy them raw while I’m cooking – call me weird! Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. If you’re only using olive oil and garlic salt, you can toss the vegetables directly on the baking sheet (as shown in the video). If you’re adding more ingredients, or if your broccoli and cauliflower heads are particularly large, I recommend tossing everything in a large bowl and then spreading it on the baking sheet. Bake to perfection. Start checking around the 30-minute mark to achieve your desired level of roasting. I lean towards 40 minutes for a nicely roasted result. Serve and relish!

This Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower Pairs Well With

Oven Fried Fish Recipe

Instant Pot Meatballs and Pasta Recipe

Baked Chicken Tenders Recipe

Easy Chicken Marsala Recipe

Other Delectable Side Dishes to Explore

Oven Roasted Asparagus

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Baked Potato Wedges

Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes

Enjoy the delightful flavors of this roasted broccoli and cauliflower dish!