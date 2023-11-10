The best Easy roasted root vegetables

Easy roasted root vegetables are the perfect quick and flavorful side dish, requiring minimal ingredients and under 30 minutes to prepare.

An overhead shot captures a parchment-lined baking sheet brimming with roasted root vegetables, along with a fork and spoon nestled in the pan.

I’m a big fan of one-pot meals, as they make dinner preparation a breeze by encompassing all the essential food groups in a single pot. (For example, my Southwestern Alfredo Pasta is a prime illustration of this.)

However, there are occasions when we need a side dish to complement the main course. My Top Round Roast Beef recipe has gained favor in our household (Quinn can hardly contain her excitement when she learns it’s on the menu), but it requires a wholesome side dish to complete the meal.

That’s where my Roasted Root Vegetables come in. There are numerous things to love about this recipe. Firstly, the exceptional flavor. Secondly, its ease of preparation with just a handful of ingredients. Lastly, it cooks rapidly at high temperatures.

An overhead view displays a bowl brimming with chopped parsnips, carrots, and sweet potatoes.

How to Easy roasted root vegetables

Toss the sliced vegetables with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Arrange them in a single layer on a spacious, rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and roast for an additional 10 minutes.

Pouring olive oil into a generous bowl filled with chopped parsnips, sweet potatoes, and carrots.

Proper Vegetable Cutting

The key to this recipe lies in the precise size of the vegetable pieces. Vegetables that are too large will necessitate more time to cook, while overly small pieces might turn mushy.

No need for precise measurements, but aim for the following for the ideal tenderness in the final dish:

Carrots should be sliced into 1/2-inch rounds.

Sweet Potatoes and Parsnips should be diced into 1-inch cubes.

Don’t fret; you can always adjust the cooking time if needed.

Two hands deftly toss sliced carrots, sweet potatoes, and parsnips after seasoning.

Adding Balsamic Vinegar

Balsamic vinegar enhances the flavor of this recipe, harmonizing all the vegetables to perfection. However, it’s crucial to add the balsamic vinegar at the very end of the cooking process. Adding it at the beginning risks burning and imparts an unpleasant taste.

Incorporate it during the last 10 minutes of roasting, and you’ll have impeccably flavored veggies.

A side view displays a serving bowl brimming with oven-roasted root vegetables.

What to Pair with Roasted Vegetables

This side dish beautifully complements a range of dishes. I particularly enjoyed it with my Baked Chicken Thigh recipe, which I’ll be sharing on Thursday. In the meantime, it pairs wonderfully with these options:

Herb Roast Beef

Turkey Meatloaf

Crockpot Sloppy Joes

Baked Chicken Tenders

A pulled-back view showcases marinated and baked chicken thighs on a plate alongside lettuce and the roasted root vegetables.

Leftovers

This recipe yields 5 cups, but you can easily halve it if you anticipate it’s too much for your family. (By the way, did you know that hovering over the serving sizes in my recipes allows you to adjust portions, and the ingredients adapt accordingly?)

Still, I encourage you to prepare the full recipe. Leftovers are delightful; you can enjoy them straight from the fridge or incorporate them into a salad with some roasted chicken for the next day’s lunch.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

An overhead shot presents a serving bowl brimming with the roasted root vegetable recipe.

Should you decide to make this dish or any of my Easy roasted root vegetables, please leave a comment to share your thoughts!