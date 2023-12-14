A Delicious and Easy Snack with Italian Popcorn

Indulging in comfort food doesn’t have to come with guilt, and this Italian Popcorn recipe is a perfect example. In a blue bowl, you’ll find this delightful snack sprinkled with dry basil and dry parsley, creating a savory delight that’s hard to resist.

In collaboration with Subway, we’re excited to introduce you to this fantastic snack while also showcasing their Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich. Over the past year, amidst the chaos of selling a house, numerous relocations, and a series of challenging events, I discovered that I tend to seek comfort in food. Surprising, right? Well, you can all recover from the shock now.

However, during this tumultuous time, I’ve made an effort to transform my comfort eating into something easy and guilt-free. I crave comfort food, not shame and regret.

Subway’s Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich pairs perfectly with the Italian Popcorn, offering a well-rounded meal. This delectable sandwich is made with tender, hand-pulled all-white meat chicken that’s raised without antibiotics, reflecting Subway’s commitment to high-quality ingredients and flavorful sandwiches. It’s an ideal choice for a family outing.

For those curious about the Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich at Subway, don’t miss the opportunity to hear chef Jeff Mauro discuss it on Foodnetwork.com.

Now, let’s talk about the Italian Popcorn, the ultimate companion for your comfort food cravings. This popcorn recipe incorporates high-quality ingredients that infuse rich flavors into every bite, making it a delightful treat that won’t leave you feeling guilty. The best part is that it comes together in just about five minutes!

Indulge in the joy of Italian Popcorn as a tasty and satisfying snack, and complement it with Subway’s Rotisserie-Style Chicken Sandwich for a meal that combines convenience and quality. Enjoy these delicious options without the worry of regret.