A Wholesome Snack for Kids with S’mores Trail Mix

This S’mores Trail Mix is a quick and easy snack that’s perfect for your kids’ constant snacking habits. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Horizon to bring you this simple and well-balanced snack option.

Inside a container, you’ll find an assortment of different treats in the S’mores Trail Mix, including various-shaped graham crackers, mini marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, dried cranberries, almonds, raisins, and peanuts.

Recently, a friend and I were commiserating about the never-ending snacking demands of our kids. Can I get an “AMEN” for that? My kids are no different when it comes to snacking, but I take comfort in knowing that their snacking choices are generally healthy. There have been occasions when they haven’t eaten much during meals, but the quality of their snacks throughout the day puts my mind at ease, especially if they’ve at least tried what’s on their dinner plate.

I had a funny encounter with a young cashier at Target that I wanted to share, but I’ll save that for another time—it probably pairs better with a cocktail recipe!

One of the reasons I feel confident about my kids’ snacking habits is the well-rounded nature of their choices. I make sure to include a source of protein in their snacks, which helps keep them satiated for longer. This often means a cup of Horizon milk or a cheese stick. However, I’m particularly fond of this S’mores Trail Mix because it naturally incorporates a variety of elements.

This mix includes mini marshmallow bits (usually found near the ice cream toppings at the grocery store) and mini chocolate chips, along with delightful Horizon Honey Snack Grahams, giving it that classic s’mores flavor. But it doesn’t stop there; the mix also features nuts for a protein boost and delicious dried fruit. You can get creative and add various ingredients to suit your preferences. Swap out the marshmallows and chocolate chips for dried coconut and pineapple, or toss in some dried banana chips for a tropical twist. The possibilities are endless.

In a world where I know I fall short as a mom in so many areas, I take solace in the knowledge that I’ve got the snacking game down. LOL.

