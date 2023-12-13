The Ranch Chex Mix Recipe is simple and easy to make

Prepare your oven for an irresistible party snack – Ranch Chex Mix! This easy Ranch Chex Mix Recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep time and is guaranteed to be a hit.

A close-up view of a white bowl brimming with Ranch Chex Mix

As I mentioned recently while sharing my Magic Cookie Bars, creating treats for loved ones during the holiday season is a cherished family tradition. Spending a whole Saturday baking with kids or friends and assembling a variety of gift boxes filled with goodies is one of my favorite things to do.

However, I understand that not everyone can enjoy sugary treats during the holidays. Chex Mix makes an excellent Christmas gift for those friends and family members. That’s why I’ve crafted this delectable Ranch Chex Mix, a delightful twist on the classic version I adore.

As a devoted snacker, I can confidently say that these treats are a perfect addition to any holiday gathering. They’re an easy and make-ahead snack that’s sure to be a hit.

An overhead view of a clear mixing bowl containing the dry ingredients for the Chex Mix.

How to Prepare Chex Mix in the Oven

Enjoy the simplicity of crafting this Ranch Chex Mix in your oven.

Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl. In a measuring cup, blend the butter, ranch mix, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Spread the mixture on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

That’s it! If you prefer a completely homemade ranch mix, be sure to check out this scrumptious Ranch Mix.

An up-close view of the dry ingredients for the Ranch Chex Mix recipe with the liquid ingredients being poured over them.

How to Make Chex Mix in the Slow Cooker

While it’s possible to create crockpot Chex Mix, I must mention that it bakes more evenly in the oven and avoids burning.

To make this Chex Mix recipe in a slow cooker, cook on high for 2 hours, stirring every 20 minutes.

A rimmed baking tray filled with the best Chex Mix recipe, complete with pretzels, crackers, and cereal.

How to Store Chex Mix

This Ranch Chex Mix Recipe can be stored in an airtight container for approximately a week. If you’re gifting it, make sure the containers seal securely.

Special Dietary Considerations: For those with specific dietary needs, this homemade Chex Mix can accommodate a variety of requirements.

Gluten-Free: Ensure that the cereal you include is gluten-free. You should also be able to find gluten-free crackers and pretzels to make up the remaining two cups. The packaged ranch mix is gluten-free.

Dairy-Free: Avoid using the packaged ranch mix and opt for the homemade mix mentioned above as a substitute. You’ll lose the buttermilk aspect of ranch, but it will remain delicious. Additionally, substitute the butter with vegan butter.

An overhead shot of a white bowl brimming with the homemade Chex Mix recipe, featuring crackers, cereal, and pretzels.

More Fantastic Snack Recipes

In addition to gifting it during the holiday season, this Ranch Chex Mix serves as a fantastic, easy-to-make holiday party snack. If you’re seeking more simple party recipes, here are some of my favorites:

Taco Pinwheels: These are incredibly easy and always a crowd-pleaser.

Spinach Dip: It’s one of my personal favorites, surpassing the packet version, and I could practically live on it.

Goat Cheese Appetizer: While it might not be as well-known, it’s incredibly delicious and easy to assemble.

A small white bowl filled with Ranch Chex Mix Recipe on a gray board with a white napkin in the background.