Prepare to elevate your dinner game with this delectable Taco Salad Recipe. Crafted with our irresistible taco meat, the blend of flavors in this simple, light dinner is unmatched. Tacos hold a special place in my heart, and I have an unwavering love for them. While chicken tacos are my ultimate comfort food, one of my most cherished Simple Joy recipes is our Pork Tacos. In truth, I'm up for tacos in any form, be it casseroles, pizza, or soup. A delightful taco dinner always hits the spot.

However, Taco Salad ranks high on my list. Created with homemade taco meat and an array of fresh veggies, it’s a wholesome and light meal. It’s a perfect choice for a workweek lunch since it’s equally delicious when served cold. But it can also grace your dinner table with its nutritious presence.

Homemade Taco Seasoning Whipping up Homemade Taco Seasoning is a breeze, and it includes measurements for a single pound of meat or a larger batch for your pantry. You can customize the spiciness level according to your taste with this recipe. Taco Salad Ingredients Here are the essential components you need to prepare a delightful Taco Salad. For precise measurements of all ingredients, please refer to the recipe card at the end of this article.

Ground Beef: Read on to discover options for substituting beef with ground turkey or chicken. Homemade Taco Seasoning: Crafted from a blend of chili powder, paprika, kosher salt, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper. For detailed spice breakdown, consult the recipe card. To ensure you always have it on hand, check the full recipe for preparing your own seasoning. Tomato Sauce: This lends a rich and saucy character to the taco meat. Romaine Hearts: Explore below for a quick method to prepare them. Roma Tomatoes: These hold up well in the salad, though any type of tomato can be used. Black Beans: A protein boost for the salad. When using canned beans, remember to drain and rinse them thoroughly. Corn: In the summer months, fresh corn cut from the cob is a fantastic choice, but canned corn works perfectly well. Tortilla Chips: They provide a delightful crunch, but for a lighter version, you can omit them. Alternatively, use Doritos to create a Dorito Taco Salad. Olives: While optional, I personally enjoy them on my taco salad. Green Onions: These contribute flavor, crunch, and a pop of color. Pickled red onions can be a suitable alternative. Salsa and Sour Cream: This combination acts as an excellent dressing for the salad. For other dressing options, refer to the section below. How to Assemble Taco Salad Here's a concise guide to creating this delightful and straightforward dinner. For precise measurements and instructions, consult the recipe card at the end of this article. Prepare the taco meat: Cook the ground beef in a large skillet, breaking it up as it cooks. Afterward, drain the beef and add the taco seasoning and tomato sauce. Let the sauce simmer for five minutes. Ready the remaining ingredients: While the taco meat is cooking, dice the lettuce and other fresh vegetables. Assemble the salad: Begin by placing the lettuce in the bowl, then top it with the taco meat and the remaining ingredients. Serve with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Slicing Romaine Lettuce for Taco Salad I favor Romaine lettuce hearts as the salad base. When using them, I typically use two to three hearts, depending on the number of servings. Here’s a simple method to prepare them:

Rinse the Romaine hearts. Slice the heart in half lengthwise as shown in the bottom-left photo, leaving the stem intact for easier handling. Rotate the heart 90 degrees and halve it again lengthwise, resulting in four equal parts lengthwise. Slice the heart widthwise, as shown in the bottom-right image, stopping just short of the tough stem at the base. Image illustrating the process of slicing a Romaine lettuce heart lengthwise and widthwise for a salad. Healthy Taco Salad This dish is already light and healthy, but here are a few adjustments to enhance its health-conscious appeal: Substitute ground beef with lean ground turkey or chicken. A small amount of olive oil or nonstick cooking spray may be necessary for cooking the meat. Otherwise, follow the recipe as written. Omit tortilla chips and corn to create a low-carb version of the salad. Opt for light sour cream, which has reduced fat and fewer calories. The taste difference is hardly noticeable.

An overhead photograph showcases Taco Salad served in a bowl, accompanied by a bowl of salsa, additional tomatoes, and forks. Taco Salad Dressing In this recipe, I’ve employed a simple dressing consisting of light sour cream and salsa. While store-bought salsa is an option, my Blender Salsa is a fantastic, easy-to-make alternative. Here are some additional dressing ideas:

Try my Jalapeño Ranch Dressing for a perfect flavor match. Combine my Ranch Dressing with a dash of taco seasoning for a twist on the classic ranch dressing. My Creamy Garlic Dressing would be a marvelous choice for this salad. Instead of dressing, add extra salsa varieties like my Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa. Experiment with my Fish Taco Sauce, which, designed for fish tacos, complements this dish splendidly.

Variations and Substitutions One of the wonderful things about salads is their flexibility. While I’ve used ground beef, you can easily substitute it with ground turkey. Here are some other ways to change things up:

Create a vegetarian salad by eliminating the black beans and replacing the meat with the filling from my black bean tacos. Remove the land and go all in with seafood. Instead of ground meat, prepare the filling from my shrimp tacos. Opt for chicken as an alternative to beef, such as my crockpot taco chicken. Boost the salad’s volume and flavor by adding my Cilantro Lime Quinoa.

An overhead photograph showcases Taco Salad served in a bowl, accompanied by a bowl of salsa, additional tomatoes, and forks. What to Serve with Taco Salad Taco Salad can stand alone as a fulfilling meal, leaving you satisfied. However, if you’re serving a crowd or wish to round out the meal, consider these complementary options:

Spanish Rice Guacamole Corn Salad Margaritas

If you decide to prepare this fantastic Taco Salad Recipe, please leave a comment to share your thoughts!