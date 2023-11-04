Introducing Blueberry sour cream pancakes with fresh homemade syrup that will make your mornings brighter. Today, we’re delighted to welcome Jen from Yummy Healthy Easy to share this mouthwatering recipe. If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Jen, prepare to be charmed by her supermom status, incredible culinary skills, and her knack for capturing the most irresistible food photos. All this while keeping her superhero cape spotless—she truly is amazing. Some of my personal favorites from her collection include Chicken Thai Noodle Bowls (a dinner dream) and Easy Bread Sticks with Warm Bacon Cheese Dip (prepare to drool!).

A heartfelt thank you, Jen, for joining us!

Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes

Hey there, esteemed readers of Wine & Glue! I’m Jen Nikolaus from Yummy Healthy Easy, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be here today. Lisa has been an inspiration to me for a long time, and guest posting on her fantastic blog is a dream come true. Plus, I’ve got an incredibly delicious recipe to share with you today!

Pancakes

In my house, that’s all I have to say to witness an eruption of enthusiasm. I’m a mother of four boys, and there are certain dishes that never fail to excite them. Pancakes top the list. I’m often coerced into making them on nearly every Saturday morning and sometimes even for dinner.

My boys are my trusted pancake connoisseurs. Over time, I’ve experimented with countless pancake recipes, and you can find several variations on my blog. However, the ones with fruits, especially blueberries, remain a family favorite.

A stack of Blueberry sour cream pancakes with fresh homemade syrup. But what could be better? Blueberry syrup to generously drizzle over the top!

Delight in Fluffy Pancakes and Homemade Blueberry Syrup

These pancakes are a delightful combination of fluffiness, richness, and bursting blueberries. Making them is a breeze, and the same goes for the homemade syrup. Just four ingredients, a little simmering on the stove, and you’ll have a light, flavorful blueberry syrup at your disposal.

The marriage of these Blueberry sour cream pancakes with fresh homemade syrup is pure breakfast bliss. As we approach the summer season, fresh blueberries are the way to go, but frozen ones work perfectly too. My boys absolutely adore these pancakes, making them the ultimate way to savor those warm summer mornings!