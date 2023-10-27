Box Tops Collection Printable for School Fundraising

General Mills is generously sponsoring this post, and we are thrilled to share these {FREE} Box Tops Collection Printable with you! These printables come in two convenient sizes and provide an exciting way to keep Box Tops organized while motivating your kids to help raise funds for their school.

A few years ago, during a visit to the General Mills headquarters in Minnesota, I had a memorable encounter. As I waited for a cab at the end of a whirlwind trip, I was struck by a massive, all-white wall adorned with the names of various brands, also in white. It was a striking display of the brands participating in General Mills’ Box Tops program. The sight sent shivers down my spine, knowing that all these brands were contributing, one Box Top at a time, to schools across the nation.

While I don’t claim to be a Box Top clipping expert, I aspire to become one. I understand that our school and our children’s education can greatly benefit from every penny we can raise. Remarkably, my kids share this enthusiasm and actively participate in collecting Box Tops.

These {FREE} Box Tops Collection Printable, available in two sizes, offer a creative way to keep Box Tops organized and encourage your children to contribute to their school’s fundraising efforts.

Yes, that’s Quinn, dressed in all purple, sparkling shoes, and a crown. I absolutely adore it! Both Gavin and Quinn are enrolled in a private school, a decision we made after careful consideration. We believe it provides the best education for our children. While public schools are of vital importance, this choice aligns with our family’s needs. After witnessing Gavin’s phenomenal educational experience at this school over the past few years, I can attest to their excellent education, but they also need financial support.

We’ve had numerous conversations with our kids about the importance of contributing to their school and being an active part of their school community. The Box Tops program has played a crucial role in supporting our school in various ways. For instance, it helped offset the costs associated with acquiring new laptops and iPads for educational purposes. It also contributed to the funding of the Accelerated Reader Program, one of our favorite initiatives.

Did you know that certain products available at Walmart can earn your school extra Box Tops? Some of the items featured in this post bear a special “5 Box Tops” label.

It was heartwarming to watch Gavin excitedly scour the store, helping me find products our family already consumes, which in turn earn additional funds for our school and our kids’ education. He was particularly thrilled to spot the label on his all-time favorite cereal.

To inspire your family to start collecting Box Tops, I’ve created a delightful printable! You can choose from two sizes: a smaller version that fits perfectly on a tennis ball container and a larger size designed for cereal boxes. You can already see that the cereal box we placed it on has been clipped — talk about enthusiasm!

And as a bonus, due to the overwhelming response from those looking to support their child’s teacher, we’ve updated the printable to cater to classroom needs.

Remember, the Box Tops program provides an incredible opportunity to raise funds for your school, so get your kids excited and start collecting today!

This is a Box Tops Collection printable. The opinions and content are entirely my own.