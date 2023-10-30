Buffalo Chicken Cups: Quick and Tasty

Buffalo Chicken Cups: Effortless and Irresistible!

When Gavin started school last year, it completely altered my daily routine. I naively expected a brief respite from our energetic four-year-old, but boy, was I mistaken. The demands of staying organized multiplied now that he’s attending full-time. I could have sworn I didn’t have homework at his age, yet here we are.

Post-school hours in our household are quite chaotic. Quinn’s full of energy post-nap, while Gavin’s drained from a day at school, making him irritable. They’re both ravenous, and I find myself torn between preparing dinner, assisting Gavin with his homework, and keeping Quinn away from her fatigued brother.

Lately, I’ve opted for easy dinner solutions. I crave straightforward meals that come together with minimal effort, rather than resorting to takeout, which doesn’t align with my ideal of being a responsible mom.

My secret to preparing quick and satisfying family meals? Pillsbury Grands Biscuits! My journey with these began last year when I concocted 15 Minute Mini Calzones, followed by Mozzarella Focaccia Biscuits in another recipe. I even used them to whip up mini pizzas! Nothing beats having dinner ready in under 15 minutes.

Today, I’m thrilled to share another fantastic Pillsbury Grands recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cups. This recipe is a breeze to assemble and incredibly scrumptious. It’s the perfect solution for using leftover chicken, whether it’s a hectic school night or a laid-back Sunday football gathering.

