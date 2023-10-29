Chocolate Raspberry Brownies: A Delectable Duo

Indulge in the delightful world of Chocolate Raspberry Brownies, a match made in heaven for your taste buds.

If you’re not particularly keen on pregnancy chatter but can’t resist the allure of chocolate and raspberries, feel free to skip ahead to the recipe.

This Sunday marks my transition into the 28th week of pregnancy, officially entering the third trimester. Truth be told, it’s a bit intimidating. Superficially, my body feels more like it’s 38 weeks along. The physical strain is getting real, simple tasks are no longer simple, and the art of perching on a stool over a plate of food seems increasingly precarious. The thought of enduring this for another three months as my belly expands exponentially is a tad overwhelming.

Slightly less on the surface but still anxiety-inducing is the realization that there’s an overwhelming amount to do before the big day. The blog demands attention – preparations, guest posts, and more. Then there’s our home, where we need to set up the nursery! As a stickler for sleep quality, I can’t have the baby in our room, which means we have a mere twelve weeks to get our act together. Did I mention that I, quite naively, decided to make the nursery bedding, complete with a quilt? #idontknowhowtoquilt

Most significantly, I find myself in a peculiar state of limbo. We’re on the brink of becoming a family of five, and it feels surreal. While I’m eager to meet our little girl and grateful for the abundance of blessings in my life, the impending change is bittersweet. I mourn the end of our sweet family of four. For so long, it was just Nathan, Gavin, and me. We were a tight-knit family unit. After Elliot’s loss, we felt the void. Quinn’s arrival brought us closer, and now we are even more of a family. We all have our roles, unique personalities, and a deep understanding of each other. It’s challenging to fathom the addition of another person.

I can’t be the only mom who’s felt this way, right? Caught between excitement and a touch of loss. I’m doing my best to prepare Gavin and Quinn for the upcoming change, and I’m aware that it will all fall into place as it’s meant to.

In the meantime, I’m going to ease my apprehensions about our evolving family, the chaotic transformation of our guest room into a nursery, and my beloved blog by savoring these Chocolate Raspberry Brownies.

Oh, these brownies are fantastic. I had to summon remarkable self-control while photographing them. They’re made from the same recipe I use for my mom’s Chocolate Mint Brownies but have a unique charm. It’s much like our ever-changing family dynamic.

Explore the perfection of these Chocolate Raspberry Brownies – an effortless and harmonious flavor combination!