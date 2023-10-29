I must admit, I had some reservations about sharing this delightful recipe with you. You see, the photographs didn’t quite capture the scrumptiousness of these Chocolate Zucchini Scones as I’d hoped.

However, in the age of the internet’s vast anonymity, I can only wonder what comments might come our way. But I assure you, these scones are an absolute delight!

Gavin, who usually doubts anything I create for the blog (#totalweirdkid #howcanheresistthesugar #switchedatbirth?), has an undeniable weakness for scones, and he was instantly won over by the idea of trying these, and he absolutely adored them.

My friend Dorothy has a unique approach to scones, incorporating pudding mix to infuse them with a moistness that traditional scones often lack. The addition of zucchini takes their moisture to a whole new level, and a touch of cinnamon makes them downright dreamy. If your chocolate cravings are particularly strong, you could add more chocolate chips, although I had only half a cup on hand. #foodbloggerproblems

Aren’t you delighted to discover a new use for all the zucchini that seems to multiply in your garden each summer? Plus, you can Chocolate Zucchini Scones for breakfast.

You’re welcome!