Kick off the first day of school with a delightful breakfast treat for your little ones – Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crusted French Toast. We would like to express our gratitude to General Mills for sponsoring this post.

Remember our post last week about Box Tops? In case you missed it, we’ve created a charming printable for you to attach to a container, perfect for collecting those valuable Box Tops. In our household, we’re genuinely enthusiastic about collecting Box Tops because they’re found on many of the products we already purchase.

Simply by clipping them and turning them in, we’re able to raise funds for our school. Moreover, there’s a friendly inter-grade competition at our school, with the winning grade earning a pizza party.

We’ve got a variety of products with Box Tops, such as Fiber One Cinnamon Coffee Cake Bars, Totino’s Party Pizza 4 Pack, a 2-pack of Cheerios, and of course, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

What makes this even more exciting is that Walmart is currently offering bonus Box Tops on select products. That’s right, you get extra support for your school while purchasing the same products you already love. Just take a look at the product packaging to ensure you’re collecting the right Box Tops.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch happens to be one of the items with bonus Box Tops! (Unfortunately, we can’t show you the details as the box was opened for making this fantastic French toast).

We had a hunch that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crusted French Toast, and it did not disappoint. The aroma while cooking was delightful, and the taste was equally fantastic. It’s an easy and fun breakfast idea, perfect for the first day of school.

So, why not treat your kids to a stack of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crusted French Toast, topped with two juicy strawberries? It’s a tasty way to start their day!