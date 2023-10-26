Crock Pot Baked Burritos for a Simple and Delicious Dinner

Hello there, I’m back with a crock pot baked burritos! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season.

Ours began with a whirlwind of visits, presents, and Christmas cookies, but unfortunately, it was followed by a bout of colds that hit our family one after the other. Fortunately, we had minimal plans for the second part of our break, allowing us to hunker down together and enjoy some quality family time. Now, we’re back to our regular routine, and I couldn’t be happier. 😊

Today, I want to share a delightful recipe for Crock Pot Baked Burritos. While it may seem simple, these burritos are a fantastic choice for a delicious dinner.

This recipe has been in my repertoire for quite some time, patiently waiting for the right moment to be shared with you. It’s a variation of a dish my mom used to make frequently during my childhood. We were a vegetarian household, so there was no chicken involved, and we always used onions, despite their absence in my current kitchen. 😄

I’ve added some shredded chicken, prepared effortlessly in my slow cooker with my homemade taco seasoning. What’s great about this dish is that it yields two 8 by 8 pans, which means we get to enjoy one for dinner and save the other for later in the week. Or you could be like me and save it for a future meal – maybe even a couple of weeks down the line.

Now, here’s a little twist in the recipe. I decided to blend the salsa, which is a departure from my mom’s version. The reason? Well, I have a husband who detests salsa with chunks, and my kids aren’t too fond of it either. Blending the salsa made the burritos a tad more moist, but you can certainly skip this step if you prefer a chunkier texture.

So there you have it, Crock Pot Baked Burritos – simple, yet undeniably delicious for dinner!