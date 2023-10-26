Introducing Crock Pot Buffalo Bread

This Crock Pot Buffalo Bread recipe is the epitome of simplicity and scrumptiousness! I must say, my three-year-old is rapidly evolving into the most humorous individual I’ve ever encountered, and it’s been apparent for quite some time now.

But as she becomes more articulate, the daily dose of humor she injects into our lives is simply irresistible.

Just yesterday, while changing Piper’s diaper, Quinn lamented about her inability to locate her beloved Giraffey, a cherished blanket and stuffed animal combination. With all seriousness, she conjectured, “Maybe a yeti sneaked into my room and made off with Giraffey.”

I couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

On another occasion, while tidying up in the basement, Quinn accidentally knocked some play dishes into Cookie Monster, who graced her Sesame Street mini kitchen. In response, she spontaneously muttered, “Sorry, Cookie Monster!” and then, in an uncanny Cookie Monster impersonation, she added, “It okay, Quinny!” The best part? She wasn’t even trying to be funny; humor just seems to ooze out of her, as naturally as it does with some kids who tend to be a tad annoying. (No, I’m not referring to your child, but you know the type.)

Alright, just one more anecdote before we delve into the delectable recipe.

The other day, Gavin, who was less than enthusiastic about taking a shower, suggested that perhaps his sisters should opt for a bath instead. Unbeknownst to him, they had already taken a bath while he was at school. Quick as a flash, Quinn chimed in, announcing that she didn’t need a bath, exclaiming, “Noooooo, I smell like stars and unicorns!” #nearlypassedoutfromlaughter

Now, let’s shift our focus to the main attraction: Crock Pot Buffalo Bread. This recipe may not be humorous, but I assure you it will bring a smile to your face. It’s unbelievably easy!

I drew inspiration for this recipe from the brilliant Dorothy over at Crazy for Crust, who came up with the ingenious idea of making monkey bread in a crock pot. #kudos

Here’s the deal: I conducted two trials of this recipe, and in the first attempt, a significant portion of the outer bread became overcooked. So, I increased the amount of butter. More butter equals better. Always. It’s crucial to ensure that every piece of dough receives a generous coating of butter. While this recipe is simple, uneven coating can result in burnt spots. However, even with a few charred edges, the center remains delectable, though you might have to fend off others with forks to secure your share.

Furthermore, I used cheddar in one trial and mozzarella in the other. With Crock Pot Buffalo Bread, I recommend using any good melting cheese you have on hand. Lastly, I regret not adding more blue cheese; I didn’t have enough on both occasions. So, if you savor that blue cheese tang, feel free to include a bit more.