DIY Pencil Holder Craft Using Yoplait Cups

You might recall my recent promise of a fun and uncomplicated craft, utilizing the Yoplait cup you saved from that delicious, protein-packed Quinoa Berry Parfait. Well, here it is – a creative solution!

These DIY Pencil Holders are not only effortless to craft, but they also serve as excellent additions to any home workspace. You can also attach magnets to them for use in lockers to keep pencils and pens organized. The beauty of these holders lies in their versatility; they can sport various appearances depending on the paper you select.

To begin, get your hands on an empty Yoplait Original cup. Once you’ve enjoyed the yogurt, make a parfait, or even some pops, ensure the cup is thoroughly cleaned and dried. Wrap a sheet of plain paper around it and either sketch an outline of the desired shape or, if you prefer an even simpler option, click HERE to access a free template that you can print and cut out.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Materials:

Yoplait cup

Scrapbook paper (readily available at any craft store)

Glue stick

Scissors

Tape

Magnets (choose a moderately strong magnet to avoid paper detachment when moving the holder)

Now, let’s proceed with crafting your DIY Pencil Holder:

Use the template to trace the shape.

Carefully cut along the traced lines.

Take your cleaned Yoplait cup.

Attach one edge of the paper to the cup using tape.

Spread a layer of glue on the back side of the paper’s edge.

Add a drop of hot glue.

Secure a magnet in place.

It’s that simple! You now have a delightful breakfast and a charming pencil holder, both ready to gear you up for the upcoming school year.

