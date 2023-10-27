Discover a collection of fast & easy weeknight soup recipes, each tailored for your convenience. These delightful dishes are either crafted in a crockpot, ready to serve right at dinner time, or can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less.

There’s something undeniably comforting about a well-crafted soup recipe. With the ability to encompass all the essential food groups in a single pot while bursting with flavors, it’s an unbeatable culinary experience. Plus, you can elevate the richness of your meal with the addition of noodles and cream, all without piling up unnecessary calories.

One outstanding advantage of serving soups is their magical ability to get even the pickiest eaters, like children, to enjoy a variety of ingredients. Whether it’s kale, celery, or even enchilada sauce, soups seem to make everything more appealing. And the best part is, it’s an efficient one-pot meal solution every single time.

Below, you’ll find a selection of my personal favorite recipes that my family relishes on a regular basis. These soups are either slow-cooked to perfection or come together in 30 minutes or less, making them the ideal choice for weeknight dinners.

The fast & easy weeknight soup recipes:

Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pasta e Fagioli

Turkey Dumpling Soup

Slow Cooker Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup

Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

Crock Pot Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Slow Cooker Chicken Pie Soup

Eggplant Raviolini Soup

Slow Cooker Mexican Tortilla Chicken and Quinoa Soup

Sausage & Kale Soup

Sausage and Tortellini Soup with Spinach

Crock Pot Black Bean Chorizo Soup

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Crock Pot Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup

Crock Pot Creamy Buffalo Chicken Noodle Soup

Loaded Slow Cooker Chili Recipe

Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Wild Rice Soup

Crock Pot Black Bean Soup

Spicy Sausage and Tortellini Soup

20 Minute Healthy Italian Turkey Bean Soup

Spicy Shrimp Corn and Potato Bisque

Healthy Turkey Chili

These fast & easy weeknight soup recipes are sure to make your weeknight dinners a breeze while satisfying your cravings for delicious, homemade soups.