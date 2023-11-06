Funfetti Cake Batter Muddy Buddies Recipe

Indulge in the delightful world of Funfetti Cake Batter Muddy Buddies, a portable cake-like treat that’s incredibly simple to whip up.

In a cheerful blue bowl, these scrumptious Funfetti Cake Batter Muddy Buddies get coated with a dusting of dry white cake mix and adorned with a shower of colorful rainbow sprinkles.

I’m thrilled to collaborate with Chuck E. Cheese’s to bring you this effortless recipe while sharing the excitement surrounding their 40th-anniversary festivities.

For those who recall the mouthwatering Alfredo Enchiladas, you might remember that I proudly represent Chuck E. Cheese’s as an ambassador! It’s a perfect fit because my children are avid fans of the place. In fact, when Nathan asked Quinn where we should go to celebrate my birthday, she charmingly suggested, “I know! Chunky Cheeks!” I couldn’t bear to correct her since it’s just too adorable.

An overhead shot captures birthday candles forming the number 40, surrounded by the delightful Funfetti Cake Batter Muddy Buddies.

If your kids share the same enthusiasm as mine for Chuck E. Cheese’s, they’re in for a treat as the 40th-anniversary celebration approaches on Friday, May 19th, 2017. Chuck E. Cheese’s locations all across the nation are gearing up to host a party and attempt a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ for the Most People Blowing Party Blowers Simultaneously for 10 Seconds!

Here’s what you need to know to become a part of this historic event:

Visit your local Chuck E. Cheese’s on Friday, May 19th, at the following times: 5:00 PM PST, 6:00 PM MST, 7:00 CST, 8:00 PM EST. The record-breaking attempt will take place at 5:40 PM PST, 6:40 PM MST, 7:40 CST, 8:40 PM EST (be sure to arrive 30 minutes in advance). Every child attending will receive 40 tickets and a slice of birthday cake.

In addition, you have a chance to win a VIP party for 20 people if you visit Chuck E. Cheese’s between April 10th and May 19th, 2017. Simply snap a picture of your receipt and upload it here: http://www.40yearsoffun.com. Chuck E. Cheese’s is a fantastic venue for hosting memorable parties, and my kids can’t stop pleading with me to book one for them.

For those seeking a delectable treat to continue the celebration at home, look no further than these Funfetti Cake Batter Muddy Buddies! With only four ingredients and taking just minutes to prepare, they’re perfect as party favors or as a special indulgence. Be warned, they’re incredibly addictive!

