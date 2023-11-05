Introducing a whimsical and easy-to-create Green Eggs and Ham Popcorn recipe that’s sure to delight your children. This delectable white chocolate popcorn pays homage to the beloved world of Dr. Seuss.

Sponsored by Shamrock Farms and Subway

In search of Family-Friendly Entertainment

The other day, my partner Nathan and I were on the lookout for a cozy family evening, curled up on the couch with our kids. Having exhausted our list of family-friendly shows, we faced the challenge of finding something that would captivate us all.

Then, the moment we’d been waiting for arrived. We stumbled upon the Netflix series “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the timeless works of Dr. Seuss. It was an instant hit! We were all engrossed from the very first scene. It’s a rare find to come across a show that can entertain both kids and adults, but this one succeeded brilliantly.

Foster Family Mealtimes

At our house, we make it a point to have regular family mealtime. Sitting around the table, sharing our day, and relishing a simple dinner recipe is a cherished tradition. However, there are moments when we need a breather. On such occasions, we simply serve our kids a meal and settle down to watch a family-friendly show together.

We are thrilled that Subway and Shamrock Farms have teamed up with Netflix to celebrate the launch of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Subway has long been our choice for a quick and nutritious meal for the kids. We’re delighted that their adorable Green Eggs and Ham kids’ meal includes a bottle of Shamrock Farms milk.

Shamrock Farms Milk holds a special place in our hearts due to its delectable taste and its source from family farms. It’s easy to spot in the dairy section of the grocery store with its distinctive green caps.

Our kids adored every component of the Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® meal. The Subway sandwiches are always a hit, and the meal came complete with Green Eggs and Ham applesauce, Shamrock Farms milk, and a charming box filled with games and those whimsical egg-shaped glasses you see Piper wearing.

A Perfect Evening of Entertainment

With the delightful meal in hand, we were all set for a cozy evening of watching “Green Eggs and Ham” together. Good food for the kids, a delightful family-friendly show, and snug cuddles combined to create a perfect night.

Whimsical Popcorn for Green Eggs and Ham

In keeping with our newfound adoration for “Green Eggs and Ham,” I decided to whip up some Green Eggs and Ham Popcorn to enjoy with the show. Just like my Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Popcorn, this popcorn is a creative twist on the classic white chocolate variety.

I incorporated green-colored white chocolate into freshly popped popcorn and sprinkled it with candy eggs and pieces of pink taffy candy. I must admit, my kids were quick to point out that in Dr. Seuss’ book, the eggs and ham are green. However, I believe it turned out to be both adorable and incredibly delicious.

Don’t forget to refer to the notes in the recipe card for guidance on coloring white chocolate.

In conclusion, our Green Eggs and Ham Popcorn is a fantastic treat to enjoy while watching the delightful “Green Eggs and Ham” series. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the world of Dr. Seuss and create cherished family moments.