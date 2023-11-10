Homemade pantry items: Creating Your Own Pantry Staples

In times when a trip to the store is not feasible or the store doesn’t offer the exact items you need, having a selection of homemade pantry staples can be a lifesaver. The best Homemade pantry items? They often taste even better when made from scratch.

Over the years, I’ve curated a collection of these homemade pantry essentials, and I’d like to share some of my favorites with you. Have you tried any of these recipes? I’d love to hear about your favorite! Feel free to leave a comment below!

Homemade Taco Seasoning

Taco Seasoning is a staple I make at home about 99.9% of the time. This recipe provides measurements to either replace a store-bought packet or create a larger batch to have on hand consistently.

Homemade Condensed Soup

Whether it’s Cream of Chicken or Cream of Mushroom Soup, I’ve got you covered with recipes that yield the same amount as a canned version.

Enchilada Sauce

Trust me, my Homemade pantry items outshines any store-bought alternative. You won’t regret skipping the can for this one.

Pizza Sauce

With the popularity of my homemade pizza dough, it’s clear that homemade pizza is a go-to recipe these days. Pair it with my Homemade Pizza Sauce for a delicious pizza night.

Spaghetti Sauce

Spaghetti is a go-to for an easy dinner, especially when paired with my Grandma’s meatballs. I offer two fantastic sauce recipes to complement your pasta dishes.

Ranch Dressing

Making Ranch Dressing at home is simple and a fantastic option for serving with veggies during snack time.

BBQ Sauce

My BBQ Sauce recipe is a personal favorite, and I’d choose it over store-bought any day of the week. Try it on my Grilled Chicken Legs or Turkey Meatloaf for a delightful meal.

Homemade Croutons

Croutons might be considered a condiment, and this recipe is highly customizable by adding various spices. Learn how to make croutons that far surpass store-bought ones.

Granola

While not a traditional pantry item, Homemade Granola is easy to make, delicious, and perfect for keeping on hand for snacks and breakfast. It might become your new breakfast favorite.

Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning is a versatile spice mix that can elevate numerous recipes. Check out the seasoning recipe to discover the popular dishes I use it in.

Italian Seasoning

Last but not least, my Italian Seasoning is a must-have in your pantry for various recipe creations. Keep it stocked to enhance your culinary adventures.

Creating these Homemade pantry items can save you in a pinch and enhance the flavors of your dishes. Enjoy exploring these recipes, and don’t forget to share your favorites with me in the comments!