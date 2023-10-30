Mac N Cheese Panini: A Kid-Friendly Delight

Discover the perfect Mac N Cheese Panini that’s not only a breeze to make but also a hit with the little ones!

Allow me to confess something—traveling is not my cup of tea. I hold a deep-seated aversion to it, akin to the intensity with which people typically despise gum smacking or whistling.

Just last week, I embarked on a flight to Portland to visit a dear childhood friend and her adorable newborn. While I eagerly anticipated reuniting with her, the thought of traveling filled me with dread.

The day before my departure, I found myself irritable and snappy with everyone around me, and, naturally, I blamed it on my seemingly obnoxious family. As I struggled to change my daughter’s diaper, steam practically escaped my ears, and my face flushed while beads of sweat rolled down, creating a comical cartoon effect. At that moment, my husband Nathan casually remarked, “You despise traveling! That’s the reason behind your recent agitation.” Thanks, dear.

And honestly, I have my valid reasons for this aversion.

On the second leg of my journey, from Phoenix to Portland, our flight was delayed by an hour. Normally, this wouldn’t have bothered me; I would have savored a cocktail, indulged in some people-watching, and basked in the respite from the bedtime battles with my rambunctious children. However, the announcement of the delay came only after we had all settled into our seats, with me unfortunate enough to be seated in front of the most exasperating tweenage boy on the planet.

I made an attempt to stay composed, watching my portable Felicity as my chair quivered. It happened again, more violently this time. I had reached my limit. One shake, and I could forgive. Two shakes, and I contemplated extreme measures. I tried to peer through the gap between my chair and the one behind to catch a glimpse of the miscreant responsible, but all I saw were a pair of pale arms belonging to a boy of about thirteen.

In that moment, I knew I was in for an ordeal. I also had a startling realization—I’m somewhat of a princess. I would love to be one of those easygoing individuals who can roll with the punches, capable of handling situations like camping or, say, rowdy teenage boys treating the tray table attached to the back of my seat as the field for a raucous game of paper triangle football.

Alas, that’s not me. I’m high-maintenance, fond of my personal space, serenity, and steady chairs, and I prefer planes free from the commotion of thirteen-year-old boys using my seat as a playfield.

But you know what I do love? Convenient lunches for my kids, like the Mac N Cheese Panini. It’s precisely what it sounds like: leftover macaroni and cheese sandwiched between two slices of bread and pressed to perfection. Although it can be easily prepared in a regular frying pan for a grilled cheese experience.

This sandwich might not be my personal favorite, but my spirited and ever-chatty five-year-old, Gavin, adores it! In fact, it was his brainchild. He once believed he didn’t fancy paninis until he realized that you could stuff them with leftover cheese-coated noodles.

I must clarify, no thirteen-year-old boys were harmed or strangled in the making of this blog post. However, the parents of said boy received more than a few disapproving looks from the frazzled woman disembarking the plane.

Ingredients:

1 cup of leftover macaroni and cheese

2 thinly sliced pieces of bread

Olive oil spray

Directions: