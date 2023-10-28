Orzo pasta salad with asparagus and zucchini in Every Bite!

“Orzo pasta salad with asparagus and zucchini” There’s hardly a bread I can resist, and pasta, well, it’s like a siren’s song to me.

I’ve even been known to devour an entire loaf of delicious bread in place of a proper dinner – just like a ravenous toddler.

But here’s where pasta salads come into play, offering the perfect compromise. You get to savor those delightful carbs while enjoying a guilt-free experience, thanks to the generous infusion of delectable vegetables.

This orzo salad is a prime example of this harmony. It features the delightful orzo, an ideal base for light and summery side salads, and it’s paired with the crispness of fresh asparagus and zucchini. The best part? There’s no mayo involved, making it a fantastic addition to your summer BBQs and picnic spreads. With the subtle sweetness of shallots, a touch of zesty lemon, and a hint of red pepper flakes for an added kick, it’s a burst of flavors that’s sure to delight your taste buds.

In my humble opinion, Orzo pasta salad with asparagus and zucchini! Enjoy!