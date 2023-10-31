Rainbow Cupcakes that Bring a Smile

Have you ever seen anything as delightful as these rainbow cupcakes? They’re like a burst of happiness in each bite. I was inspired to make these by a close friend who recently underwent a major surgery. She’s the kind of person who’s always there for you, no matter what, and I wanted to do something special for her to show my appreciation.

I initially had grand plans – 10,000 movies for her recovery, 40 batches of soup stocked in her freezer, maybe even a foot massage (though that last one seemed a bit ambitious, given my two little ones running around). Then, I recalled a kind gesture from my own past, something that stood out during my time in the hospital with my son, Elliot.

My brother and sister-in-law, who both work in the medical field, brought in two dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts. One dozen for the nurses assisting with my c-section recovery, and the other for Elliot’s NICU nurses. It was such a thoughtful gesture, and I felt so grateful that they did that for us during a time when I couldn’t do much myself.

So, to pay it forward, I decided to make these Rainbow Cupcakes for my dear friend’s nurses, along with a heartfelt note to express my gratitude for their care. She’s always been the caretaker for others, and it was bothering her that she couldn’t do something for the nurses who were taking care of her. I’m thrilled that I could help in some way.

Now, let’s talk about how to make these colorful delights. It’s surprisingly easy:

Begin by preparing a cake mix as per the box instructions. Divide the cake batter into six bowls, putting half a cup of batter in each and distributing the rest evenly with a spoon. Use food coloring to create the colors of the rainbow. I used regular food coloring, and it worked perfectly. Take a small spoon and add a dollop of purple to the bottom of each cup. I started with a big spoonful, but it turned out that I didn’t have enough for every cup, so remember to start with a smaller amount. Repeat this process with blue and continue through all the colors, one at a time. Bake the cupcakes. To create the colorful swirls on top, I used a ziplock bag. Finish by adding a sprinkle of yellow sugar (mix 1/4 cup of sugar with yellow food coloring in a ziplock bag) to give it that sunny touch.

These rainbow cupcakes are sure to bring joy and brightness to any occasion. Enjoy!