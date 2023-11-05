Discover: Salted Chocolate Cookie Butter Bark Recipe

Indulge in the delectable delight of Salted Chocolate Cookie Butter Bark, a simple yet scrumptious treat that beautifully marries the contrasting flavors of saltiness and sweetness.

Are you familiar with Cookie Butter? If not, you can find all the information you need here. This rich and creamy spread is something I absolutely adore.

Now, with the holiday season approaching, it’s the perfect time to experiment with new recipes. Are you someone who sticks to tried-and-true holiday treats, or do you enjoy mixing it up each year?

Personally, I find joy in exploring new recipes annually, especially since I started blogging. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore the creations of fellow bloggers. Last year, I came across a brilliant recipe from Jocelyn at Inside BruCrew Life – her Gingerbread Oreo Truffle Bark. It was not only delicious but also a genius idea! In her post, Jocelyn explains how she transformed truffles into bark, eliminating the need for time-consuming rolling and dipping. While truffles are undoubtedly a visual delight, they can be quite the time sink on a day dedicated to cookie making.

Inspired by Jocelyn’s ingenuity, I decided to create this Salted Chocolate Cookie Butter Bark.

However, I faced a minor hiccup when I went to Trader Joe’s to purchase some Cookie Butter for this recipe (and for a sweet giveaway I have in the works). To my surprise, they were completely sold out! In fact, I even checked with two store employees who confirmed the stock depletion. One of them even shared a fascinating story of another customer buying an entire wine box filled with jars of Cookie Butter, so many that they were spilling out of the box!

Naturally, I inquired about her name and address, albeit jokingly.

The silver lining is that I had some Homemade Cookie Butter ready at home! What a relief!

Now, about my hesitation towards salted treats, I honestly can’t explain it. I genuinely enjoy the combination of salty and sweet flavors. Just ask the last bowl of chocolate-covered pretzels that was left alone with me. This recipe allows for some flexibility, and the following is the method I followed, which yielded excellent results.

Salted Chocolate Cookie Butter Bark Recipe:

3 cups of chocolate chips (I opted for milk chocolate), divided

1 cup of Cookie Butter

1 cup of powdered sugar

2 tablespoons of softened butter

1 teaspoon of Kosher salt

Directions:

Begin by lining a pan with wax paper. Melt 1 1/2 cups of chocolate and spread it thinly and evenly over the wax paper. Place it in the freezer for about half an hour. While the chocolate is in the freezer, combine the Cookie Butter, powdered sugar, and butter. Remove the chocolate from the freezer and spread the cookie butter mixture over the frozen chocolate. I found it easiest to use my fingers for this step. You could return the pan to the freezer at this point, but I chose not to. Melt the remaining chocolate and spread it evenly over the cookie butter mixture, ensuring a smooth layer without mixing it with the cookie butter. Sprinkle the salt on top. You may not need the entire teaspoon. Place the whole pan back in the freezer. I allowed mine to freeze overnight, and it broke up beautifully.

Please note that this post may contain affiliate links, which won't affect your pricing but may provide a small commission.