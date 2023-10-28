This delightful Strawberry Basil Butter recipe is not only a breeze to prepare but also a delightful and elegant summer treat that will tickle your taste buds.

As the summer unfolds, it’s becoming apparent that both my patience and the frequency of my blog posts are dwindling. Raising three kids is a serious undertaking, and trust me, it’s no laughing matter. I’m almost certain this post will bear an uncanny resemblance to the last seven I’ve written, but gosh, my children have insatiable appetites! They also have a lot to say, and occasionally, I encourage them to eat a bit more just to enjoy some blessed silence.

My days are filled with diaper changes, enormous spit-ups, snack preparation, nursing sessions, damaged library books, insect bites, sibling squabbles, time-outs, tantrums, dripping popsicles, and scattered dirty underwear throughout my house. And that was just a brief snapshot of a single hour from my weekend.

But enough about my daily trials and tribulations. You came here for the tantalizing Strawberry Basil Butter, and it certainly won’t disappoint. Plus, it might make you feel a bit better about your own life in the process.

Creating this butter is a straightforward process, and it’s incredibly enjoyable. The fusion of strawberries and basil is simply perfect. Picture yourself whipping it up on a lazy Sunday morning and serving it with some freshly baked muffins. Doesn’t that sound like an elegant brunch option? Definitely a far cry from my everyday life!

I had the pleasure of pairing this butter with some Lemon Pudding Quick Bread (stay tuned for the recipe!), and it was a match made in culinary heaven. You can savor this delicious butter immediately after preparation when it’s soft and at room temperature. Alternatively, wrap it in wax paper and save it for a future indulgence.

A little tip: If your strawberries happen to be on the less sweet side and you have a sweet tooth, consider adding a teaspoon or two of sugar to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your Strawberry Basil Butter and relish the taste of summer!