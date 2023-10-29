Troubleshooting: The end of the last pregnancy . . . i think*

The end of the last pregnancy . . . I Think* . . . this being the last pregnancy, and this genuinely marking the conclusion of this one.

At the thirty-ninth week of pregnancy, I find myself seated in the car, accompanied by my family on errands.

Me: It seems like she’s never going to make her debut.

Nathan (chuckles): She’ll be 18 and still in there, asking for a new cell phone.

Me: (I shoot a silent glare in his direction.)

Nathan (still laughing): I wonder what’s the longest someone’s been pregnant for.

And then I playfully lunged across the front seat, though, of course, I couldn’t strangle him, given the innocent bystanders in the car (well, as for how innocent the two and six-year-olds are, it’s debatable, but at that moment, they were being far less bothersome than their father).

I happened to be my mom’s last baby, the youngest of four, just like this little one. (My mom did have a miscarriage before conceiving me, so she was pregnant four times and raised three kids, much like me). She always used to tell me that I arrived two weeks late because she adored being pregnant so much, and she knew I was her last, so she wanted to savor the experience for as long as possible.

The cynical, 39-weeks-and-two-days-pregnant woman inside me seriously wishes she could have a conversation with her past self about this.

But a part of me gets it.

The end of the last pregnancy . . . i think*…, and there is something truly remarkable about being pregnant. Besides not having to fret about my muffin top, I absolutely cherish the sensation of her movements inside me. Running my hand over her back through my stomach, feeling her hiccup and practice breathing. It’s hard to fathom that in a few days (or what feels like weeks, months, or even years right now), I’ll have to share her, let other people hold her, and soothe her.

None of my other kids ever slept in our room with us, and honestly, that’s what worked best for our family and our babies. But the thought of her being all the way down the hall with two doors between us does make me a bit sad.

I have a love-hate relationship with this picture, which I suppose makes it perfectly suited for this post.

I’m also anxious about how this will impact my other kids. Don’t get me wrong (I know I’ve mentioned this before), I understand that in the long run, they will be just fine, but I cherish my relationships with them at this moment. And it concerns me that something might alter that. You know?

On the flip side, the mental strain of being pregnant for me is tangible. It seems like very few people genuinely understand how incredibly challenging it is for me to be pregnant. I recognize that it’s stressful for any family and any couple. Multiply that by 8 billion for us. When the doctor takes more than five seconds to find her heartbeat, I’m convinced that she’s no longer with us, despite feeling her kicks just minutes earlier. When my belly doesn’t measure the way I think it should, it sends me into a mental tailspin, as that was our only sign that something was wrong with Elliot.

Having lost my mom shortly after Gavin was born and losing Elliot shortly after his birth, it’s genuinely hard for me to imagine that my pregnancies will conclude with nothing but sunshine and rainbows.

The other day, Nathan gazed into my worried eyes and told me that he’s grateful this is our last baby. While both he and I would love to have more children, the thought of going through this again seems nearly unimaginable.

Ambivalence.

Back in college, while studying social work, I learned about ambivalence. Prior to my studies, I always thought it meant feeling “meh” about something. But that’s not the case. It actually means feeling very strongly in two different directions. (You can totally look it up in the dictionary.)

So, that sums up the end of this pregnancy for me. I’m eager to be done and have my body back, but I’m not ready to be separated from my baby. I need the anxiety of this pregnancy to end so I can just hold her and watch her breathe, but what about my other kids? My feet (legs, arms, back, everything) are killing me – get her out! But . . . I genuinely enjoy a full night’s sleep. I want a margarita! But the part about pushing her out is going to be incredibly challenging.

See?

Ambivalence.

The end of the last pregnancy . . . i think* Perhaps it’s a good thing I don’t have the final say in all of this, huh?