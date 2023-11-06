Things no one told me about parenting – it’s a journey filled with countless surprises, some delightful, others not so much. Nobody truly prepared us for this adventure. I vividly recall when my son Gavin was just a newborn, and a childless friend visited, asking, with a mix of dread and curiosity, whether changing poopy diapers was as bad as it sounded. I chuckled and replied, “Poops are a cakewalk; there’s only one answer to that!”

For those of you who are yet to embark on the rollercoaster of parenthood, here’s a comprehensive list of what to expect. I reached out to my friends, and their responses flooded in, each one resonating with me in a way that made me shout at my phone, “YES. THAT.”

Bodily Fluids Galore: I’d be willing to catch an unreasonable amount of bodily fluids with my bare hands. Every parent has a story about a new carpet, bedspread, or car and a sudden deluge of bodily fluids.

Mom Math: One child plus one child equals 87 toys strewn about, 62 snacks demanded, and 14 tantrums in 45 minutes. And when someone says, “We’ll be there in 15 minutes,” it translates to “We’ll be there in 30 minutes if everything goes as planned and I don’t have to deal with unexpected mishaps.”

Love-Hate Relationship with “Mom”: I’d simultaneously love and loathe the word “Mom.” It becomes the relentless soundtrack of your life, like an overplayed ’90s song on the radio. Yet, it’s the sweetest sound when they say it before heading to bed.

Revised Definition of ‘Me Time’: “Me time” in your 30s means peacefully closing the bathroom door and taking a solo 30-minute trip to Target, not just a pedicure.

Having a Favorite Child: Yes, I really do have a favorite child. Your parents probably had one too, and if you didn’t know, well, you can guess why.*

Selective Hearing: Children have an uncanny ability to selectively hear what they want. Tell them something a thousand times, and they’ll ignore you, but open a cookie package, and they’ll come running like Pavlov’s dogs.

PTSD-Like Flashbacks: I’d experience school-day flashbacks as they wait until the last minute to reveal they need something utterly absurd, forcing late-night store runs over the next 18 years.

Hanger (Hunger Anger): The fury of a ravenous three-year-old being denied a treat is like no other.

Unexpected Utterances: I’d say things I never imagined, like “Don’t stick a pencil in the dog’s butt,” “Your head is not a weapon,” or “No one wants to see your butt.” The list goes on!

Incomprehensible Love: Despite all the mess, time-outs, and open-door bathroom sessions, the love I have for them feels overwhelming. My mom tried to tell me, but I didn’t fully grasp it until I held Gavin for the first time, gazing into his bright blue eyes that held the entire universe.

Yoplait understands that moms are real people navigating messy and imperfect lives with their beloved children. They encourage moms to embrace the beautiful chaos of motherhood. I’m thrilled to be part of this campaign of awesomeness. Check out their latest ad; it’s a glimpse into my life on screen.

To all the moms out there, you’ve got this. Keep momming on!

Stay tuned as I share more with Yoplait, and don’t hesitate to share your own unspoken parenting truths!

Things no one told me about parenting – Children of mine reading this in the future, of course, you were always my favorite.