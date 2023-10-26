Introducing the Three Minute Veggie Mac: Quick and Tasty!

For our Three Minute Veggie Mac, We’re excited to share with you a lunchtime favorite that’s not only quick and easy but also incredibly delicious. Thanks to Horizon for sponsoring this fantastic meal idea.

If you were to ask my kids about their lunch preferences any day of the week, the resounding answer would be “mac ‘n cheese.” It doesn’t matter if they had it yesterday or for the past few days; they just can’t get enough of it. And their absolute favorite mac ‘n cheese is Horizon. It’s the brand we always turn to. I love it because it features organic ingredients, boasts 7 grams of protein, and is a speedy meal option for the little ones. They adore it for its mouthwatering taste. It’s a win-win!

So, let’s dive into this revamped lunch idea that takes your mac ‘n cheese to the next level. Start with a Horizon Microwaveable Mac and Mild Cheddar Cheese.

For our Three Minute Veggie Mac, it’s not just easy and delicious; it’s also speedy!

Begin by pouring in 1/3 cup of water. Note: This is slightly less than what Horizon suggests, as we’ll be adding some veggies to introduce moisture.

Microwave for two minutes, and then stir in the cheese packet.

Now, here’s the twist – add 1/4 cup of frozen peas and carrots, straight from the freezer.

Allow it to sit for a minute, and voilà! Enjoy your delightful creation.

I find this meal to be an excellent option for my kids at home, but it’s also perfect for college students. Just stash a few Horizon Microwaveable Macs and a bag of frozen veggies in your mini fridge, and you’re set. It’s great for work too. You can keep a bag of frozen veggies at the office or simply bring them along in a baggie; they’ll be fine if they thaw a bit.

Here’s a true story: I packed this dish in a tupperware container and sent it with Gavin to school the next day. He loved it and devoured every last bite. Paired with a cut-up apple, it made for a lunch that I felt fantastic about – far better than the standard school lunch, and it’s also more budget-friendly.

So, give our Three Minute Veggie Mac a try. It's not just easy, delicious, and fast; it's a lunchtime winner!