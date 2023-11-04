Useful Advice: Tips for working from home

With the sudden shift to remote work for many, I’d like to share some valuable Tips for working from home. I’ve spent most of that time juggling my work with the demands of raising small children, and I’m excited to pass on these insights to help make your remote work experience smoother and more productive.

If you’re working from home with kids, you can find specific tips by clicking HERE, but the general advice in this article will be beneficial to you as well.

Please note: Everyone is unique, and some of you might not require these suggestions. If that’s the case, feel free to continue working in your pajamas.

How to Maintain Productivity While Working From Home

Start Your Day as If You Were Going to the Office

My top recommendation is to begin your day as if you’re heading out of the house. This means setting an alarm, taking a shower, and getting dressed. I find that I’m about ten times more productive when I wear jeans, do my hair, and apply makeup.

Avoid Turning on the TV

For years, I attempted to work in front of the TV during my kids’ naps. As my business grew, I realized that this was a major time drain. I find I’m far more productive with just music playing. Save TV for unwinding in the evenings.

Create a Dedicated Workspace

Even if your workspace is the kitchen counter, having a consistent place where you sit and work will help condition your mind for work mode.

Work at a Desk

I’ll admit, I’m a bit of a hypocrite because I’m currently typing this from my kitchen counter. However, I’ve learned the hard way that my body has suffered from years of working on a laptop from the couch. Even if your current setup is temporary, sitting at a desk is ideal. If that’s not possible, your kitchen table is a good second option. The key is to work in a way that allows you to look straight ahead at your screen, rather than down. You can find more information on this from the Mayo Clinic.

Take Breaks

My friend Sara, who also works from home, has a valuable piece of advice: “Take breaks – it’s easy to get trapped in the ‘I can finish one more thing – it’ll take 5 minutes’ trap and then never actually take a break.”

Close All Tabs That Aren’t Work-Related

Social media can be a significant time-waster. It’s best to save it for your breaks, or you can easily lose your entire day to it.

Establish an End-of-the-Day Ritual

Here, I must admit I’m a big hypocrite. The primary way I grew my business while raising toddlers was by working after their bedtime. However, as mentioned before, this took a toll on my body. My friend Erin made a great point about marking the end of your workday with a ritual. This will signal to your mind that it’s time to stop working, relax, and unwind. Rituals can be incredibly helpful in this regard.

Here are a few ideas for end-of-the-day rituals:

Take a walk around your neighborhood. Call a friend (it doesn’t have to be the same friend every day). Do your daily workout. Enjoy a glass of wine. Spend 20 minutes on a hobby, like reading, knitting, photography, and so on.



Working From Home With Kids

First and foremost, take a deep breath. Remember that working from home with kids isn’t a permanent situation, especially considering the current circumstances. Tips for working from home:

Lower Your Expectations

It’s important to acknowledge that you’ll be able to accomplish less work with kids around. Be realistic and cut yourself some slack. Take another deep breath, and hopefully, you have an understanding boss.

Kids Do Well With Independence

I used to feel guilty about letting my young children play independently while I worked. However, as they’ve grown, I’ve witnessed their remarkable ability to entertain themselves for hours. This is an opportunity for them to learn the valuable skill of independence, and it’s beneficial for both you and your children to embrace it.

Take Breaks With Them

The five-minute breaks mentioned earlier can be an excellent time to engage with your kids. Here are some ideas for quick activities you can enjoy together:

Play a 5-minute game of hide and seek. Step outside and look for shapes in the clouds. Let your kids lead you in a quick stretching session. Have a 5-minute dance party. Spend a few minutes coloring together.



Play Music Your Kids Like

It might seem like a small detail, but allowing your kids to choose the music you listen to during the day can make a significant difference.

Screen Time

In our household, we have strict screen time limits, typically less than 2 hours a day, and even less during the week. This has encouraged our kids to develop a love for reading and reduced their dependence on TV. However, given the current situation, if you usually limit screen time, consider being a bit more flexible. This won’t last forever, and allowing them some extra screen time can be a lifesaver.

Additional Resources

If you’re looking for more resources to support your remote work and parenting journey, here are a few that I’ve found helpful: Scholastic offers great ideas for kids. We’ve been fans of Khan Academy for years. Disney+ has fantastic National Geographic shows and a series we adore called Brain Games. Every day at 2 pm ET, Jarrett Krosoczka, author and illustrator (known for the Star Wars comics), hosts live lessons on his YouTube Channel. Many tourist sites are now offering virtual field trips; check out this list for some exciting options.



This is a brief compilation of Tips for working from home I’ve gathered from conversations with friends. If you know of more resources, please feel free to share them in the comments below.