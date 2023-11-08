Top 10 Easter Recipes to Elevate Your Holiday Dinner

Easter is undoubtedly a time for indulging in delicious candy treats, from Cadbury Eggs to Peeps and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Eggs. As a food blogger, capturing the essence of these Easter candy delights can be a delightful challenge. How do you create recipes that can compete with such perfection? In this post, we present a curated selection of our favorite top 10 easter recipes, spanning from appetizers to main courses and sweet treats.

For Starters

Orange Honey Baked Brie Creamy brie cheese infused with the vibrant flavors of citrus orange and a delightful nutty crunch. This appetizer is the ideal start to your Easter supper or brunch.

Arugula Salad Recipe Kick off your Easter meal with a simple yet stunning arugula salad, dressed with a light and refreshing dressing, perfect for the spring season.

Deviled Eggs Recipe Utilize those dyed Easter eggs in this rich and flavorful deviled eggs recipe. They make a perfect appetizer or side dish for your holiday gathering.

Easter Dinner

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Let the Brown Sugar Glazed Ham take the spotlight at your Easter table, featuring a beautiful sugar glaze and tender, thin slices. Best of all, you can effortlessly prepare it in the slow cooker.

Best Scalloped Potatoes There’s nothing quite like creamy, cheesy Scalloped Potatoes to complement your holiday ham. You can prepare this dish ahead of time, then bake it just before dinner, ensuring a stress-free Easter meal. Plus, the leftovers are absolutely delectable!

Oven Roasted Asparagus Roasted in the oven, fresh asparagus is the perfect accompaniment to your ham and potato dinner. This recipe is simple, resulting in perfectly seasoned and tender asparagus that’s truly delicious.

Roasted Honey Glazed Carrots These sweet and glazed carrots are a delightful addition to your Easter dinner. A simple glaze transforms fresh carrots into a perfectly cooked side dish.

Easter Treats

Easter Egg Fudge Utilize your children’s malted Easter eggs to create a batch of luscious fudge that the whole family will adore. This unique recipe offers a delightful texture, sweet flavor, and makes for a fun post-dinner treat.

Fudge Filled Easter Eggs Surprise your loved ones with homemade Fudge Filled Easter Eggs, which can be creatively decorated to suit your preferences. These eggs are a delightful addition to any Easter basket.

Easter Egg Cookie Dough Truffles These fluffy cookie dough truffles are a favorite Easter treat, perfect for kids to help make and share with friends. Colorful chocolate coatings make them even more enticing.

Celebrate Easter with these exquisite top 10 easter recipes that will transform your holiday dinner into a memorable feast. Enjoy the delightful fusion of flavors and the joy of sharing these delectable dishes with your loved ones.