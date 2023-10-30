When the pregnancy test came up positive? What does it mean?

When the pregnancy test came up positive? (And if you happen to be my father, kindly cease reading now.) As previously mentioned, my body isn’t always the most cooperative when it comes to conceiving. Sometimes it’s downright obstinate. Occasionally, it even demands that I navigate through challenging obstacles while abstaining from sugar and dairy—trust me, that’s much harder than it sounds.

Have I set the stage for you? Excellent.

It all began on the first day of school. Nathan and I had made the decision about ten hours earlier that we were ready to have another child. (By “decision,” I mean we really wanted another baby but were unsure if we could handle another pregnancy after losing Elliot.) I was driving to pick up Gavin from school when an overwhelming fatigue engulfed me, unlike any tiredness ever experienced in the history of humanity.

I was so drained that when I got home, I promptly parked my two-year-old and my five-year-old, the latter of whom had just completed his first full school day ever, in front of the television and laid down on the floor for a nap. #supermom

Curious, right? Did I mention that Nathan and I had only decided to start trying 10 hours earlier? By “start trying,” I mean I was embarking on a strict diet and metaphorically jumping through hoops engulfed in flames. We were months away from conceiving, or so we thought.

The next morning, right after dropping Gavin off at school, Quinn and I ran some errands. We had several things to buy, and while we were out, I thought, why not grab a pregnancy test? I mean, I was absolutely not pregnant, but it wouldn’t hurt to check before I poured another glass or seven of wine.

For reasons I can’t quite fathom, I brought the pregnancy test into the house but left Quinn secured in her car seat. I hurried inside and took the test. I barely had time to pull up my skirt when I saw the positive result. Tears welled up, and I rushed out the door to drive to Nathan’s workplace to break the news. A flood of emotions overwhelmed me. Was I truly ready to endure the rollercoaster of emotions that pregnancy now meant for me? Could I handle another child? The two I already had seemed somewhat uncertain about the situation. And just how far along was I?

I've always had irregular menstrual cycles (Dad, I seriously warned you not to read this post), so there was no straightforward counting from the last period date to determine the number of weeks I was into the pregnancy. This was especially true after I had stopped nursing Quinn. Some cycles were 36 days, some were 70. In previous pregnancies, I could make an educated guess by charting my basal body temperature, but I had to wait for weeks (a form of torture, if you ask me) for a dating ultrasound to establish a due date.

This situation was even more complicated with this pregnancy. We weren’t actively trying, remember? We hadn’t considered pregnancy to be a possibility at that point, so I had absolutely no idea how far along I was.

I’m aware that I’m not the only one with irregular cycles who suddenly finds themselves pregnant, not knowing how far along they are. That’s why I’m excited to share information about the Clearblue Weeks Estimator. It’s 99% accurate in determining how many weeks pregnant you are from the time you would have expected your period. It can assess your hCG levels and provide an estimate from there. How amazing is that?

I'm aware that I'm not the only one with irregular cycles who suddenly finds themselves pregnant, not knowing how far along they are.